OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) PT Lowered to $0.45

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $1.40 to $0.45 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Trading Up 14.7 %

OCX opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $36.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

About OncoCyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 47.7% during the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 18,056,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after buying an additional 5,832,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

