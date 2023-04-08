OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) PT Lowered to $0.45

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $1.40 to $0.45 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OCX opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $36.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.
In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
