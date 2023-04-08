Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.