Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.87.
About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
