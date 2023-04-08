ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of OKE opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

