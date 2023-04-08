Orbler (ORBR) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00008032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a market capitalization of $456.25 million and $456,806.29 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

