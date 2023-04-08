Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.27.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$22.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.92. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$102,350.00. In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$102,350.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$276,000.00. Insiders have sold 42,770 shares of company stock worth $797,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

