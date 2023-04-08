Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 154,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,862,000 after buying an additional 59,060 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.26. The company has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

