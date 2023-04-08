Patron Partners LLC Buys 30 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 49.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:BIO traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,715. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $607.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.