Patron Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.51.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,720,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,571,188. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

