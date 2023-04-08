Patron Partners LLC Buys New Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after buying an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after buying an additional 278,701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.15 and a 200 day moving average of $301.70. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

