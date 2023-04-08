Patron Partners LLC Has $864,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $490.17. 1,093,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,269. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.20 and a 200 day moving average of $464.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

