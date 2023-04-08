Patron Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.00.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $194.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,763. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.37 and its 200 day moving average is $255.34. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

