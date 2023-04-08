Patron Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.69. The company had a trading volume of 208,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.58 and its 200 day moving average is $178.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $207.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.