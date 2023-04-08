Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

PEGA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.20.

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.73. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $396.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.84%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Pegasystems by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 67,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

