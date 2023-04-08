Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) versus IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Financial Review

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Penumbra and IceCure Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 1 12 0 2.92 IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Penumbra presently has a consensus target price of $267.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.52%. IceCure Medical has a consensus target price of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 246.61%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Penumbra.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Penumbra has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.4% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra -0.24% 0.66% 0.48% IceCure Medical -550.34% -82.27% -66.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penumbra and IceCure Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $847.13 million 12.36 -$2.00 million ($0.06) -4,569.33 IceCure Medical $3.09 million 16.68 -$16.98 million ($0.46) -2.46

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. Penumbra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IceCure Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Penumbra beats IceCure Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

