PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,256,336 shares trading hands.

PetroNeft Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.80.

About PetroNeft Resources

(Get Rating)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds a 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast; and 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PetroNeft Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroNeft Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.