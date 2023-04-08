PlayDapp Price Reaches $0.23 (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000830 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $127.39 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

