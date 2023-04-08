Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 13,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 49,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Pluri Stock Down 5.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49.

Institutional Trading of Pluri

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pluri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pluri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pluri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pluri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pluri

Pluri, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

