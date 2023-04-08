Polymath Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $320,711.15 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $162.50 million and approximately $320,711.15 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00321147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012044 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000881 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1744201 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $340,403.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

