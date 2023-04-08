PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.95.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PPG opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $140.22.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 113.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $434,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

