PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,524,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

