Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 172.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,897 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Prologis worth $105,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $122.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day moving average of $116.34. The stock has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

