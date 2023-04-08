Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Lowered to $70.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

PB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $60.60 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Articles

