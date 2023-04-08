Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.40

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and traded as low as $10.38. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 124,737 shares trading hands.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
See Also
