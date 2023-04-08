Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.40

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and traded as low as $10.38. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 124,737 shares trading hands.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 42,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 71,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

