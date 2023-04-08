Quantum (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $560.37

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.37 and approximately $181,265.97 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019094 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003457 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,935.50 or 1.00104671 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000002 USD and is up 100.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,228.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.