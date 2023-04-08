QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 729,471 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QNST opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $804.40 million, a PE ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 1.05. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

