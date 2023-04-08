Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 514 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.