Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $165.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.