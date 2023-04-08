Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

