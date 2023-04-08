Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in 3M by 184.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 186.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 13.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

3M Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

