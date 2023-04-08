Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 730 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.3% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $379.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $406.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

