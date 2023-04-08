Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 831 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.34. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.