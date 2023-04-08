Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $76.13 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00020416 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.