Rakon (RKN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $44,259.94

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Rakon token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges. Rakon has a total market cap of $51.87 million and approximately $44,259.94 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rakon

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

