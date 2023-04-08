Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Trading Down 4.8%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.25 and last traded at $60.25. 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.31.
Randstad Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94.
Randstad Company Profile
Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Randstad (RANJF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.