Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Trading Down 4.8%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.25 and last traded at $60.25. 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.31.

Randstad Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94.

Randstad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.