Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Receives $2,050.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,050.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rathbones Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Rathbones Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.22) to GBX 2,050 ($25.46) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Investec downgraded Rathbones Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Friday. Rathbones Group has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

