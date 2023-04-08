Raymond James Lowers Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $47.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,078 shares of company stock valued at $398,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

