RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBCP) Trading 1.2% Higher

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.36 and last traded at $107.36. 35,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 27,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.10.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,677,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $24,332,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,491,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
