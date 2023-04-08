Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Financial Analysis

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Ready Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ready Capital has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital 27.22% 11.52% 1.80% Equity Commonwealth 59.02% 1.34% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ready Capital and Equity Commonwealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 0 3 3 0 2.50 Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ready Capital currently has a consensus price target of $13.93, indicating a potential upside of 35.76%. Given Ready Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ready Capital and Equity Commonwealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $930.69 million 1.22 $194.26 million $1.70 6.04 Equity Commonwealth $63.14 million 36.46 $37.26 million $0.26 80.81

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ready Capital beats Equity Commonwealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Lending, LLC. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment focuses on the residential mortgage loan origination segment through wholly-owned subsidiary, GMFS, LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

