Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises about 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Realty Income stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.57. 3,177,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,005. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

