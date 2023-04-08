Reviewing PropertyGuru (PGRU) & Its Competitors

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) is one of 152 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PropertyGuru to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $98.62 million -$93.75 million -5.21 PropertyGuru Competitors $904.92 million -$50.45 million -7.83

PropertyGuru’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru. PropertyGuru is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.2% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PropertyGuru and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 3 0 2.75 PropertyGuru Competitors 519 3049 5055 75 2.54

PropertyGuru presently has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 48.98%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 34.31%. Given PropertyGuru’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru -109.32% -21.02% -17.83% PropertyGuru Competitors -133.85% -1,688.45% -11.24%

Volatility and Risk

PropertyGuru has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru’s peers have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PropertyGuru beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

PropertyGuru Company Profile

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

