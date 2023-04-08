Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $173.33 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

