Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 3,266 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.39% of Cutera worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cutera by 2,861.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 69.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.52 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CUTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.