Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 4,261 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,188.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at $728,188.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,375 shares of company stock valued at $177,069. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATSG shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

