Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 926 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of STAAR Surgical worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average is $64.47. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 1.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

