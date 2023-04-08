Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.70. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

See Also

