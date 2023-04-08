Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading 3.3% Higher

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 95,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 73,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rio2 from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Rio2 alerts:

Rio2 Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$39.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.