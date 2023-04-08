Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $17,199.84 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00030757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019023 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,037.86 or 1.00023511 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00234426 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $17,180.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

