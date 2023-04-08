Robert W. Baird Lowers ON (NYSE:ONON) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONON. Wedbush raised shares of ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.02.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 163.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.18. ON has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ON by 847.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 93.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ON by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

