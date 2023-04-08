Robert W. Baird Lowers ON (NYSE:ONON) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONON. Wedbush raised shares of ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.02.
ON Stock Performance
Shares of ON stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 163.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.18. ON has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $33.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON (ONON)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.