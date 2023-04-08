Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.65

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.65 and traded as high as C$66.25. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$65.03, with a volume of 3,277 shares trading hands.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.58.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

