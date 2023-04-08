Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROOT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Root from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Root from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Get Root alerts:

Root Stock Performance

Shares of Root stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Root has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($4.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.29) by $0.16. Root had a negative net margin of 92.86% and a negative return on equity of 78.82%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Root will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Root by 661.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,896 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Root by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 217,175 shares in the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,356,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.